EDF Renewables North America has signed a PPA along with Pedernales Electric Cooperative for the King Creek 1 Wind Project.

Construction on the King Creek 1 project is expected to begin by the end of this year. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with EDF Renewables North America the King Creek 1 wind project in Texas, US.

Under the PPA, the distribution electric cooperative will purchase a 100MW portion of the power generated by the wind project.

Located on a ranch land in Throckmorton and Haskell Counties, Texas, the King Creek project is expected to begin delivering clean electricity from the fourth quarter of next year.

Under a request for proposal (RFP) launched in 2020, PEC has selected the project, which is in the west zone of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

EDF Renewables grid-scale power executive vice president Ryan Pfaff said: “EDF Renewables looks forward to supplying Pedernales with competitively-priced, clean energy through the King Creek 1 Wind Project.

“Pedernales’ decision to include clean energy in its resource portfolio helped to make the project a reality, which will provide an economic boost to the local economy through new construction and operations jobs, and expanded tax base.”

King Creek 1 wind project to feature 47 turbines

During the construction phase, which is expected to begin by the end of this year, the project is expected to create nearly 300 construction related jobs.

Featuring 47 turbines, the project is estimated to generate enough electricity to meet the consumption of approximately 26,000 average Texas homes.

PEC chief executive officer Julie Parsley said: “We’re excited about the expansion of our power portfolio to include 100 MW of wind power.”

