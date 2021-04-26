The offer relates to supply of engineering studies and equipment for the construction the EPR reactors at the site

Six EPR units are anticipated to create around 2,700 permanent jobs.(Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

EDF has submitted a binding techno-commercial offer to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) to construct six EPR reactors at the 9.6GW Jaitapur nuclear power plant in Maharashtra, India.

The offer relates to supply of engineering studies and equipment for the construction the EPR reactors at the site.

Once operational, the Jaitapur nuclear power plant will be able to produce up to 75TWh per year, which will enough to cover the annual consumption of 70 million Indian households.

Besides, the power plant is expected to prevent the emission of 80 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The French electric utility firm said that the binding offer will enable discussions aimed at reaching a binding framework agreement in the coming months.

EDF Group chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy said: “The submission of EDF’s binding techno-commercial offer for the Jaitapur project is a major step forwards for us and for the French nuclear industry.

“This key milestone has been achieved thanks to the trust-based relationship built over time with our Indian partner, and the excellent collaboration and continuous efforts of the EDF and NPCIL teams.

“This is yet another significant step towards the materialisation of this flagship project for our great nations, and the establishment of a long-term partnership in the civil nuclear field between both our leading nuclear industries.

“We are proud to support India in this major project, which illustrates the Indian government’s determination to achieve 40% CO₂-free energy production by 2030 and which resonates perfectly with our company’s purpose.”

During the construction phase, a pair of EPR units is expected to create around 25,000 local jobs, in addition to tens of thousands of indirect and induced jobs.

Upon completion, the six EPR units are anticipated to create around 2,700 permanent jobs.

EDF is expected to utilise the the know-how of its subsidiary Framatome to supply the engineering studies and equipment for the six nuclear steam supply systems.

GE Steam Power is anticipated to the supplier of the engineering studies and equipment of the six conventional islands.