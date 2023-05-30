The exploration well, which is located in the CPO 9 block, was drilled to a total depth of 7,832ft and tested for hydrocarbons in the K1 operating formation and confirmed the presence of heavy crude oil (16°API)

Ecopetrol and Repsol make new discovery in Colombia. (Credit: WORKSITE Ltd. on Unsplash)

Colombia’s majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol and Spanish energy company Repsol have discovered hydrocarbons at an exploration well, dubbed Tinamu-1, in Castilla La Nueva (Meta), Colombia.

The exploration well is located in the CPO 9 block, which is operated by Ecopetrol with a 55% stake, alongside its partner Repsol with a 45% stake.

The Tinamu-1 well confirmed the presence of heavy crude oil (16°API), a characteristic of this hydrocarbon-producing area of ​​Colombia.

The well reached a total depth of 7,832ft and tested for hydrocarbons in the K1 operating formation, at a depth of 7,500ft measured depth from the surface.

Ecopetrol said that no accidents affecting people or industrial processes, or any environmental incidents were reported during the development of the drilling work.

Ecopetrol president Ricardo Roa said: “Ecopetrol and Repsol are committed to continue searching for new oil and gas reserves to guarantee the energy security of Colombians. The discovery of Tinamú-1 is one more step in achieving that objective.”

The Tinamu-1 well produced a total of 7,329 barrels of crude during the development of the initial tests, with a water cut of 1%.

The companies plan to submit an evaluation plan to the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH), followed by an extensive testing phase to determine the potential and size of the new field.

The exploration well is located close to the Ecopetrol’s Castilla and Chichimene fields in the department of Meta, contributing to the majority of Colombia’s oil production.

The strategic location of Tinamu-1 allows it to take advantage of the existing oil infrastructure in the area to support the future development of the discovery, said the Colombian oil company.