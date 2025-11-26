Eclipse Metals advances US rare earths strategy with BGR Group

The Grønnedal system is a carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposit with a JORC-compliant inferred resource of 89mt. Credit: Phawat/Shutterstock.com.

Eclipse Metals has engaged BGR Group, a US-based strategic advisory and government affairs practice, to accelerate its US-focused rare earths strategy in Greenland.

The arrangement aims to enhance Eclipse’s engagement with US Government, defence and strategic materials agencies, and to bolster the company’s position within potential funding and partnership frameworks.

Through this agreement, BGR will offer Eclipse strategic counsel and support in engaging with the administration, federal agencies and the US Congress.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Additionally, BGR will also advise Eclipse on pathways to financing support, commercial partnerships and media visibility within the US as the company progresses the development of its multi-commodity Ivigtût–Grønnedal critical-minerals district in south-west Greenland.

This district hosts rare earth elements (REEs), high-purity silica and broader industrial-mineral potential.

Eclipse’s Greenland portfolio features two complementary geological systems.

The Grønnedal system is a carbonatite-hosted rare earth deposit with a Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC)-compliant inferred resource of 89 million tonnes (mt), averaging 6,363 parts per million total rare earth oxides.

The resource holds notable potential for neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, positioning Grønnedal as one of the most significant undeveloped sources of magnetic rare earth elements in the Western world.

Meanwhile, the Ivigtût system, known for its historic cryolite mine, has been confirmed through drilling and sampling to host a polymetallic, REE-enriched deposit alongside high-purity industrial minerals including advanced silica quartz.

Collectively, Ivigtût and Grønnedal represent a dual-critical-minerals opportunity unique in the Western world, directly supporting the strategic objectives of the US and its allies, who seek secure, long-term rare-earth and industrial-mineral supply chains.

Eclipse executive chairman Carl Popal said: “The appointment of BGR is a significant milestone in strengthening the geopolitical positioning of our Greenland assets. Their experience operating at the highest levels of US policymaking will be highly valuable as Eclipse advances its goal of establishing Ivigtût–Grønnedal as a premier Western source of critical rare earth elements.

“With simultaneous progress across the US and European spheres, Eclipse is now better positioned than ever to translate our world-class geological foundations into strategic partnerships, government support and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Eclipse Metals, an Australian exploration company, is dedicated to exploring multi-commodity mineralisation in south-western Greenland, as well as in Australia’s Northern Territory and Queensland.

In March this year, Eclipse Metals and Boss Energy signed a binding option and earn-in agreement to further exploration activities at the Liverpool uranium project in Australia.