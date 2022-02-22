Exploration Licence E45/5728 covering the Trigg Hill Lithium Tantalum Project was granted

Eastern Resources gets exploration licence for Trigg Hill project. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Eastern Resources Limited (“Eastern Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration Licence E45/5728 (Tenement) covering the Trigg Hill Lithium Tantalum Project (Project) was granted by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, WA. The E45/5728 has been granted to Amery Holdings Pty Ltd (Amery). The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project.

The Company refers to the announcement dated 4 August 2021 relating to the Heads of Agreement entered into with Amery which is the registered applicant for the Tenement for an option (Option) to acquire a 100% interest in the Trigg Hill Project. The Company has notified Amery that it has completed its due diligence on the Project and was satisfied with the results, and also waived the condition of obtaining confirmation from ASX that Listing Rule 11.1.3 does not apply to the Transaction. Therefore, the Company considers that those conditions are satisfied.

When the Company pays the Cash Option Fee and Shares within 7 days of the Tenement being granted, the Company will be granted the Option. The Company has obtained shareholder approval pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1 for the issue of the Consideration Shares to Amery and/or its nominee/s. (Refer to the Company announcement dated 7 December 2021). At the date of this announcement the outstanding conditions relate to necessary regulatory and third party consents and approvals including any necessary ministerial consents should the Company elect to exercise the Option.

A two week work program has been planned, and an exploration contractor has been secured. Field work will commence shortly.

Trigg Hill Lithium Tantalum Project

The Trigg Hill Project is located in East Pilbara, Western Australia and approx. 75km SE of Pilbara Minerals Ltd’s Pilgangoora Lithium mine and 77km SE of the Wodgina Lithium and Tantalum mine. The existing port is Port Hedland which is in about 225km by road.

The Trigg Hill mine is an old tantalum and tin mine operated during 1960s and early 1980s. Pegmatite outcrops occur within the Trigg Hill–Curlew pegmatite swarms which cover approx. 5 km 2 with surface spodumene and lepidolite reported.

with surface spodumene and lepidolite reported. The Company has executed a binding Heads of Agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Trigg Hill Project.

