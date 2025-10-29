Drilling under way at the demonstration facility. Credit: E3 Lithium/Business Wire.

E3 Lithium has begun drilling its lithium development well, marking phase two of its demonstration facility project in central Alberta, Canada.

This is E3 Lithium’s third lithium well drilled into the Leduc formation.

The project follows the successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate during phase one of the demonstration programme in early October 2025.

The first phase confirmed the design of E3 Lithium’s direct lithium extraction (DLE) equipment at this scale.

The outcomes from this well will deliver further insights into reservoir performance and brine analysis, aiding in the development of the commercial lithium facility.

The company expects drilling and testing activities to extend into November and will keep stakeholders informed with updates on the operations.

The goals of the upcoming drilling phase include confirming subsurface geology by thoroughly analysing core samples and incorporating petrophysical properties obtained from comprehensive well-logging data.

Additionally, the phase aims to collect reservoir data to inform the design of commercial wellfields and facilities.

It also seeks to supply brine to ensure ongoing operation of DLE and processing equipment that was initially commissioned during phase one of the demonstration facility.

Furthermore, this phase will facilitate engineering and permitting efforts for E3 Lithium’s forthcoming commercial facility.

E3 Lithium president and CEO Chris Doornbos said: “This well kicks off the second phase our demonstration programme, another important step forward as we advance toward commercial operations. Our drilling activities provide important data to inform our continued project design and enhances our understanding of reservoir performance capabilities.”

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes (mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in measured and indicated resources.

It has 300,000 tonnes of LCE in inferred mineral resources in Alberta and 2.5mt of LCE in inferred mineral resources in Saskatchewan.

Last month, E3 Lithium received the required regulatory permit approvals from the Alberta Energy Regulator for the second phase of the Clearwater Project Demonstration Facility.