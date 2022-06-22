The well encountered the Sola Formation, but reservoir rocks in the form of sandstone were not present. The well is dry.

Well 34/9-1 S was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility. (Credit: Odfjell Drilling.)

21/06/2022 Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 1049, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 34/9-1.

The well was drilled about 35 kilometres northeast of the Kvitebjørn field in the North Sea and 167 kilometres northwest of Bergen.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Lower Cretaceous reservoir rocks (the Sola Formation in the Cromer Knoll Group).

The well encountered the Sola Formation, but reservoir rocks in the form of sandstone were not present. The well is dry.

Data acquisition was carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 1049. The licence was awarded in APA 2019.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 4393 metres below sea level. The well was terminated in the Sola Formation in the Lower Cretaceous.

Water depth at the site is 382 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 34/9-1 S was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility, which is moving on to drill wildcat well 30/3-11 S in production licence 1104 in the northern North Sea, where Equinor Energy AS is the operator.

Source: Company Press Release