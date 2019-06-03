Wood UK will provide FEED services for Duqm petrochemicals complex and gas extraction facility

Image: Officials from DRPIC and Wood UK among others. Photo: courtesy of Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company L.L.C.

Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (DRPIC) has awarded Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to Wood UK for petrochemicals complex in Duqm and gas extraction facility.

Located at the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD), approximately 600km south of Muscat, Oman, the Duqm Refinery will have a crude oil processing capacity of 230,000 barrels a day.

The project involves the development, construction and operation of the refinery, on-site utilities, infrastructure and storage, along with offsite facilities such as crude tank storage facilities in Ras Markaz, an 80km crude oil pipeline to the refinery, and a product export terminal at the Port of Duqm.

DRPIC said that the FEED services will also include the NGL Extraction facility in central Oman and the 230km pipeline from concession areas to the Petrochemicals complex in Duqm.

Oman Oil and Orpic will be responsible for developing the NGL extraction unit and associated pipeline, which will transport NGL stream from the NGL extraction plant to the petrochemical complex.

DRPIC is jointly owned by Oman Oil and IPIC

DRPIC is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between state-owned Oman Oil Company (OOC) and the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

DRPIC plans to complete technology selection and award of the multiple licensed units for the Petrochemical Complex in the early stage of FEED.

DRPIC CEO Dr Salim Al Huthaili said: “The award of FEED contracts came after a rigorous competitive tendering process. This key milestone enable Duqm Refinery to maximize the value of the refinery products and enhance its market competitiveness.

“This project is our further contribution to the Omani economy and will allow us to deliver against our strategic objective to ensure a sustainable and economic prosperity for both Oman and our shareholders.”

The Duqm Petrochemical Project (DPP) is the second stage of the Duqm Refinery’s integrated refinery and petrochemical complex.

The project also includes construction of a mixed-feed steam cracker with a capacity of 1,600 KTPA ethylene processing selected Duqm Refinery product streams; LPG, full range naphtha, off gases and NGL extracted from natural gas available in Central Oman.

Duqm Refinery project is the first major cross-border refinery project in the Middle East, and also the first refinery project joint venture between government-owned oil companies of two Middle East countries.