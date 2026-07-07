The current drilling campaign will include 16–18 RC holes totalling 5,000m. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

A2Gold has begun drilling activities at its Taylor Silver-Gold Project in White Pine County in Nevada, US.

The company’s initial drill programme follows the recent acquisition of the project and the consolidation of key internal claims, bringing the district under A2Gold’s control as a unified land package.

The current drilling campaign will include 16–18 reverse circulation (RC) holes, totalling 5,000m.

It has three main objectives: expanding the historical silver resource, evaluating near-surface gold mineralisation and testing priority gold-antimony targets.

Efforts to expand the existing silver resource will focus on areas within and adjacent to the previously defined footprint.

The company aims to confirm and extend known silver mineralisation along strike and at depth.

Results from this work will form the basis for an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

The Taylor project is reported to contain significant possibilities for oxide gold across a corridor measuring approximately 3km × 10km.

A2Gold sees the new programme as an opportunity to evaluate the gold content within the broader system.

The company also intends to test gold-antimony targets identified in prior studies, geological mapping and geophysical surveys.

In addition, A2Gold plans to examine concepts related to carbonate replacement deposits (CRD), skarn and porphyry mineralisation, which the company says have not been extensively drill-tested to date.

A2Gold CEO Peter Gianulis said: “Taylor gives us a second district-scale Nevada project with an existing historical silver resource, meaningful gold potential and an emerging antimony opportunity at a time when critical minerals are becoming increasingly important in the US.

“We believe Taylor has the potential to become an important Nevada silver-gold project with multiple avenues for discovery and resource growth.”

Last month, the company reported assay results from surface channel sampling at the Blackrock target, part of its Eastside Gold-Silver Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.