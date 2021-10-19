Well 24/12-7 will be drilled from the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility at position 59°11'14.553"N and 1°49'3.880"E

The well will be drilled about 15km south of the Bøyla field. (Credit: Guilherme Reis from Pixabay.)

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has issued a drilling permit to Aker BP ASA for well 24/12-7, cf. Section 13 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 24/12-7 will be drilled from the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility at position 59°11’14.553″N and 1°49’3.880″E.

The drilling programme for well 24/12-7 relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production licence 1041. Aker BP ASA is the operator with an ownership interest of 55 per cent. The other licensees are Neptune Energy Norge AS (30 per cent) and Lundin Energy Norway AS (15 per cent).

The acreage in this licence consists of part of block 24/12. The well will be drilled about 15 kilometres south of the Bøyla field.

Production licence 1041 was awarded on 14 February 2020 (APA 2019). This is the first exploration well to be drilled in this licence.

The permit is contingent on the other permits and consents required by other authorities being secured before drilling activity starts.

Source: Company Press Release