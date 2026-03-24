Historical drilling at the El Cristo site intersected mineralisation in 22 out of 28 scout holes. Credit: Yevhen 11/Shutterstock.com.

Major Drilling Mexico, a subsidiary of Major Drilling Group International, has started mobilising a drill crew and a diamond drill rig at the El Cristo target within Zacatecas Silver’s project in Mexico.

The commencement of this phase signifies a shift to active exploration for Zacatecas Silver, with initial drilling expected to begin shortly.

This programme will help examine priority targets along the El Cristo vein system.

The targets include both extensions of existing silver and base metal mineralisation and new prospects identified through recent geological modelling and surface analysis.

El Cristo is a largely underexplored area of the Zacatecas Silver Project.

Historical drilling at the site intersected mineralisation in 22 out of 28 scout holes, indicating significant continuity and near-surface potential.

The vein system stretches roughly 3km and is believed to continue north-west as part of the extensive Veta Grande system.

The Zacatecas Silver Project is situated in the Fresnillo Silver Belt.

The company aims to extend known mineral zones and discover new ones as part of its broader exploration strategy.

Zacatecas Silver CEO Eric Vanderleeuw said: “The successful mobilisation of Major Drilling to El Cristo is a significant milestone for the company and marks the start of an exciting new phase of exploration. With drilling set to commence in the coming week, we are entering a period of sustained activity and consistent news flow.

“El Cristo is a compelling target with strong historical results and clear potential for discovery, and this programme is designed to both grow known mineralisation and unlock new resource opportunities.

“Zacatecas Silver is now positioned with an active drill programme, a growing portfolio of high-quality exploration assets, and a clear strategy focused on expanding resources and unlocking the broader potential of its land package in one of Mexico’s premier silver districts.”