DRC cobalt export conditions tighten with new quota and royalty rules

Cobalt is a vital material for EV batteries. Credit: RHJPhtotos/Shutterstock.com.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has implemented new cobalt export conditions under a quota system, reinforcing its control over the critical battery mineral.

The new rules require miners to pay a 10% royalty in advance within 48 hours and obtain a compliance certificate, according to a government circular reviewed by Reuters.

In October, the DRC ended its months-long export ban and introduced a quota system, aiming to increase state revenues and enhance regulatory oversight in the country, which supplies more than 70% of the world’s cobalt.

Cobalt is a vital material for electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

Since the ban was lifted, exports have not resumed as producers seek clarification and work to comply with the new regulations, according to the news agency.

A joint circular issued by the mines and finance ministries on 26 November outlines the updated export procedures.

These include mandatory quota verification, joint sampling, weighing and sealing of export lots, and the issuance of a quota verification certificate (AVQ) by the Authority for the Regulation and Control of Strategic Mineral Substances’ Markets (ARECOMS).

Exporters are now required to pre-pay a 10% mining royalty on allocated quotas within 48 hours of filing origin and sales declarations.

They must also secure a “liberatory receipt” before customs clearance.

According to the circular, all mineral shipments will be physically inspected and monitored by multiple agencies.

The ministries of mines and finance, as well as the DRC’S mines chamber, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, said Reuters.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the DRC has set export quotas at 18,125 tonnes (t) and at 96,600t per year from 2026.

The largest allocations are said to have been assigned to major producers including China’s CMOC and Glencore, while ARECOMS holds a 10% strategic reserve.

The government cautioned that the failure to comply with the new export rules could result in severe penalties including licence revocation.

A mining executive, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Companies want to understand whether the 10% royalty to be paid for export will take into account the amount from the last export (before the ban).”

Panmure Liberum analyst Duncan Hay added: “Congo’s shifting export rules offer no certainty – last-minute royalty demands and complex paperwork will keep exports and prices volatile.”

The DRC, which is also a significant copper producer, recently launched its first batch of traceable artisanal cobalt and formed a partnership with Swiss commodity trader Mercuria to market cobalt, copper and other critical minerals.