Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of mineral and royalty interests totaling approximately 4,600 net royalty acres located in 27 counties across New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

The transaction is structured as a non-taxable contribution and exchange. The contributing entity conveyed their interests to the Partnership in exchange for 1,580,000 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 26 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

