The new power plant equipped with two 55MW single-casing steam turbine generators is a part of the Talara Refinery Modernisation (TRM) project

Image: The power plant in the Talara refinery is planned to be commissioned at the end of 2019. Photo: Courtesy of COBRA GROUP.

Doosan Škoda Power, a manufacturer and supplier of power station equipment, has secured a 110MW turbine order from Petroperú, a Peruvian state-owned petroleum company.

Under the contract, Doosan will supply two 55MW single-casing steam turbine generators for a new power plant planned to be constructed at an oil refinery operated by Petroperú.

The new power plant is a part of the Talara Refinery Modernisation (TRM) project, which is aimed at modernising and expanding the capacity of the Talara refinery for gasoline and gas production, increased crude oil refining capacity and minimising waste.

In addition, the TRM project is expected to reduce the cost of raw materials for processing and ensure energy self-sufficiency for the power plant.

The power plant marks an important project for the Pilsen-based steam turbine manufacturer in the Oil and Gas market of Latin America.

Doosan Škoda Power Latin America sales manager David Zeman said: “Thanks to the excellent operating capacity of our turbines in Mexico, Columbia and Chile we are a trustworthy partner for Petroperú and we are proud to contribute to the development of the energy industry in Peru.

Doosan said that its DST-G20 controlled-extraction turbines are capable of handling high input stream parameters and challenging industrial environment conditions and ensure the safe and reliable operation of the refinery.

Along with two 55MW single-casing turbines, the company is also set to provide technical assistance during assembly and commissioning.

The turbines including the generator will be designed and manufactured in the Pilsen-based production plant and supplied to EPC contractor, Cobra Peru. The power plant in the Talara refinery is planned to be commissioned at the end of 2019.

Zeman added: “So far, it is our largest installation in the Latin American power plant industry. This affirms the great reputation and technological advancement of steam turbines manufactured by Doosan Škoda Power. Again, we have proven our ability to supply high-tech turnkey products that are competitive on a global level.”