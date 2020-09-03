Dolphin Drilling is celebrating its 55th year in operation this year and is one of the leading contractors in the industry

Dolphin Drilling pens $83m contract. (Credit: David Mark from Pixabay.)

Global contractor Dolphin Drilling announces it has signed an US$83 million contract with Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

The deal will see the North Sea drilling pioneer’s Blackford Dolphin rig utilised in Mexico for the duration of the work, which is expected to last around 15 months. The Blackford Dolphin is currently mobilising for Mexico ahead of the commencement of operations in October.

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “Our ability to mobilise the asset quickly and our excellent operational and safety performance were key to us winning the contract. Blackford Dolphin is one of the most efficient moored semisubmersibles on the market, providing a reduction of the CO2 emissions associated with drilling due its low fuel consumption and high drilling performance.

“Our alliance with PEMEX demonstrates how we can add value to operators located anywhere in the world, and I am looking forward to us continuing our global growth in the years to come, and see Mexico as a strategically important market for our moored semi-submersibles.”

A pioneer of North Sea drilling, Dolphin Drilling is celebrating its 55th year in operation this year and is one of the leading contractors in the industry. The Blackford Dolphin was completely rebuild in 2008 with a 6th gen topside and can operate in water depths from 70 to 1700 meters moored.