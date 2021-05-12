The projects combined totals more than 340 vessel days excluding options, and will be executed during 2021

DOF Subsea wins contract awards in the Atlantic Region. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

DOF Subsea has been awarded multiple contracts for execution in the North Sea, including a number of turnkey subsea projects within our core service lines – Inspection, Maintenance & Repair (IMR), Construction and Decommissioning.

The projects combined totals more than 340 vessel days excluding options, and will be executed during 2021.

Skandi Acergy, Skandi Skansen, Skandi Iceman, Skandi Hera and a contracted third-party vessel shall be utilized in the offshore execution phases.

All awards include Project Management, engineering, procurement and logistics which shall be delivered by our integrated subsea experts’ team across Bergen and Aberdeen.

DOF Subsea shall towards a key Renewables client, deliver one of our construction assets and associated services during the construction phase of a major offshore wind project. The project totals at least 150 vessel days.

Several of the awards are EPRD (Engineering, Preparation, Removal and Disposal) decommissioning contracts, and DOF Subsea is planning to deploy multiple vessels in-field during execution phases.

In excess of the awards, DOF Subsea has received a number of purchase orders related to ongoing contracts in North Sea and Africa. These awards are enabling our clients to take advantage of the extended capabilities of the contracted vessels, with access our integrated marine operations services. One of the variation orders aided DOF Subsea to fast-track a flex-lay installation campaign, delivering project management, engineering, procurement, logistics and offshore execution to the highest expectation of the client.

Mons S. Aase, CEO, DOF Subsea said “I am pleased by the continued trust from our clients in Norway and United Kingdom. DOF Subsea continues to secure projects across the energy sector, delivering mission critical solutions without compromise to safety.”

Source: Company Press Release