The offshore operations are set to commence between Q2 and Q3 2027. Credit: Kardasov Films/Shutterstock.com.

DOF Group has been awarded a contract by MODEC Guyana to deliver mooring pre-lay services for the Hammerhead floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) project in Guyana.

The Norwegian offshore supply shipping company did not disclose the contract value but said it is a “large turnkey” award.

The project management, engineering, procurement, logistics and installation activities will be managed by DOF’s North America subsea team.

DOF said that offshore operations pertaining to the contract are set to commence between the second and third quarters of 2027 (Q2 and Q3 2027). For this work, the company will utilise the Skandi Implementer and Skandi Skansen vessels for pile installation and mooring line installation, respectively.

DOF CEO Mons S. Aase said: “I am pleased to see how DOF is increasingly recognised as global turnkey contractor combining our in-house expertise in subsea and mooring installation with the top-of-the-class assets.”

MODEC is responsible for the full engineering, procurement, construction and installation scope to develop the FPSO vessel for the Hammerhead project under a contract awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana in September 2025.

The award comes just days after ExxonMobil’s announcement of a final investment decision on the $6.8bn offshore project, having secured all the necessary regulatory approvals.

The Hammerhead FPSO is currently under construction and will operate at a water depth of 1,025m using a SOFEC Spread Mooring system. This vessel is MODEC’s second FPSO in Guyana following the construction of the Errea Wittu for ExxonMobil’s Uaru project.

The FPSO for the Hammerhead project will have a storage capacity of 1,600,000 barrels and is designed to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day.

It will also handle produced water reinjection at a rate of 340,000 barrels of water per day.

First oil production from the FPSO is expected in 2029.

As the seventh project on the Stabroek block, the Hammerhead project will encompass 18 production and injection wells.

ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek block and holds a 45% interest, while Chevron and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana hold stakes of 30% and 25%, respectively.