The Cp2 Lng Terminal Is Due To Be Built Adjacent To Venture Global’s Existing Calcasieu Pass Lng Plant. Credit: Darunrat Wongsuvan/shutterstock.com.

The US Department of Energy (DoE) has granted non-Free Trade Agreement (non-FTA) export authorisation for Venture Global’s CP2 LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

This approval permits the export of up to 3.96 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US to non-FTA countries.

The decision follows the DoE’s conditional authorisation issued in March 2025. It aligns with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval in May 2025 for the facility’s siting, construction and operation.

The approval is also supported by the DoE’s recent response to comments on the 2024 LNG Export Study, which stated that LNG exports enhance the country’s energy leadership, create local job opportunities and ensure reliable energy access.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said: “Venture Global is grateful for the Trump Administration’s final approval of CP2, a critical project that will supply American allies with low-cost LNG for decades, support thousands of jobs and greatly benefit the US balance of trade.

“The CP2 project construction is well under way, and we look forward to continue advancing the project safely and quickly to bring new LNG to the global market at a record pace, beginning in 2027.”

The CP2 LNG terminal is due to be built on an approximately 1,150-acre site adjacent to Venture Global’s existing Calcasieu Pass LNG plant.

This facility will be positioned on Monkey Island, between the Calcasieu Ship Channel and Calcasieu Pass.

The terminal will be connected by the proposed CP Express natural gas pipeline, which will originate in Jasper County, Texas, traverse Newton County, Texas, and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, before reaching the CP2 LNG terminal.

The DoE stated that President Trump had lifted the Biden administration’s restrictions on LNG exports and resumed pending applications for LNG export to non-FTA countries.

Under President Trump’s administration, the DoE has authorised more than 13.8bcf/d of LNG exports.

Currently, US LNG exports stand at approximately 15bcf/d, a 25% increase from 2024 levels, said the statement.

Office of Fossil Energy Assistant Secretary Kyle Haustveit said: “In less than ten months, President Trump’s administration is redefining what it means to unleash American energy by approving record new LNG exports.

“Finalising the non-FTA authorisation for CP2 LNG will enable secure and reliable American energy access for our allies and trading partners, while also providing well-paid jobs and economic opportunities at home.”

Earlier this year, Venture Global initiated site work at its CP2 LNG export facility after receiving final approval from the FERC.

The company also secured DoE approval to enhance the permitted peak liquefaction capacity of its Calcasieu Pass LNG project from 12 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 12.4mtpa.