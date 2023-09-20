The preliminary evaluation of the discovery indicates gross recoverable resources between 25 and 130 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), and a mean resource of 70MMboe, in a Jurassic reservoir zone with high-quality sandstones

Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO has announced a gas condensate discovery on the Norma prospect, located in the offshore production license PL984, in the Norwegian North Sea.

DNO, through its wholly owned subsidiary DNO Norge, owns a 30% interest in PL984, alongside Source Energy, Equinor Energy, Vår Energi with a 20% stake each, and Aker BP with a 10% stake.

Norma, the company’s first operated high-pressure high-temperature exploration well, was drilled to a vertical depth of 4,800m, using the Deepsea Yantai drilling rig.

At 4,650m, the discovery well encountered a 16m hydrocarbon column in a 20m gross reservoir section in Jurassic sandstones.

The company collected several gas condensate samples in the reservoir, a water sample, secured a bypass core of 33.7m, and conducted an extensive data and sampling program.

DNO said that the preliminary evaluation of the discovery indicates gross recoverable resources between 25 and 130 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

Also, the discovery indicates a mean resource of 70MMboe, in a Jurassic reservoir zone with high-quality sandstones, on a P90-P10 basis.

DNO executive chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said: “Coming on the heels of our six Troll-Gjøa area discoveries since 2021, three of which were made this year including Carmen, Heisenberg and Røver Sør, Norma opens up an exciting new play for DNO in the North Sea.

“At the risk of hoodooing our crack explorationists, the string of recent discoveries validates DNO’s offshore Norway exploration strategy.”

Norma is located 20km northwest of the Balder hub and 30km south of the Alvheim hub, in an area with extensive infrastructure, and tie-back options for potential commercialisation.

DNO said that the discovery at Norma has considerably de-risked the additional exploration prospects it has identified within the same production license.

Also, the discovery is considered a play-opener for the deep turbiditic sands in the area, building on the high-quality reservoir encountered.

DNO intends to further delineate the discovery and the upside potential in the license.

The Norwegian oil and gas company plans to improve seismic imaging and remapping prior to further appraisal drilling, to identify an optimal location for the next well.

The company commenced the plug and abandonment of the well this week. It is moving the Deepsea Yantai rig for the appraisal drilling at Ofelia Discovery.