Two Work Class ROVs will be provided to directly support the drilling, completion and subsea activities on this long-term contract which includes an option for further extension

DeepTech pens long-term deal with BP. (Credit: MCS GROUP)

Deepwater services and intervention specialists, DeepTech, has won a three-year contract to deliver rig support ROV services for BP on the West Nile Delta development offshore Egypt.

Two Work Class ROVs will be provided to directly support the drilling, completion and subsea activities on this long-term contract which includes an option for further extension.

The first system will be installed on a deepwater drill-ship and the second on a platform supply vessel (PSV) to support drilling activities.

The West Nile Delta development includes five gas fields across the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater offshore concession blocks and has been developed as two separate projects to accelerate gas production in Egypt.

Managing Director of DeepTech Oil Services, Ahmed Soliman, said: “This latest endorsement solidifies our position in the Mediterranean, demonstrating DeepTech’s proven capabilities in delivering ROV services and solutions to Egypt and worldwide.

“The drilling activities will be supported from our Alexandria shore base and will significantly contribute to local content and energy security and supply in the region. We are delighted to catapult what we hope will be a long-standing and successful relationship with BP.”

Last month, DeepTech announced significant growth, with the addition of with three work class ROVs to its fleet, bringing its total number of vehicles to 26.

Ahmed Soliman continued: “We have enjoyed steady growth in the last five years. As well as our recent fleet expansion, in 2020, we announced an extension to our custom-built facility in Cairo with a new testing pool and crane. This added 3600m² and meant our engineers could try and test our new technology in-house to maintain our position at the forefront of deepwater projects.

“We pride ourselves in operating the best equipment, with the best people, and are always looking to improve our solutions and facilities to offer clients a seamless service.

“We very much look forward to working with BP and contributing to this important and high-quality industry development.”

Source: Company Press Release