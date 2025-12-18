DeepOcean secures long-term IMR contract from Vår Energi 

DeepOcean and Vår Energi have collaborated on subsea operations for more than ten years. Credit: DeepOcean.

Norwegian ocean services company DeepOcean and oil and gas operator Vår Energi have extended their subsea partnership by singing a new long-term contract.

The five-year firm contract for inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services is valid until the end of October 2030 and includes options for up to four additional years.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will carry out subsea IMR work across all Vår Energi-operated assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The scope also covers project support for offshore modifications, installation, commissioning and drilling operations.

Project management and engineering services are included in the contract.

DeepOcean Europe managing director Olaf Hansen said: “Vår Energi has strong ambitions to foster a collaborative relationship, unlock efficiencies and drive value creation.

“We will build on this partnership by further sharpening our ability to respond rapidly and decisively to Vår Energi’s operational subsea needs.

“A close and long-term partnership is essential to achieve our joint goals, and with our technical expertise and can-do attitude, I am confident we will make this a success.”

The agreement outlines the use of uncrewed remote vessels and onshore remote operation centres for future IMR operations.

Both companies will explore new technologies and working methods as part of the contract implementation.

Vår Energi is currently the third-largest operator on the NCS and the second-largest gas exporter from Norway, according to DeepOcean’s press release.

The new frame agreement is said to continue the established decade-long cooperation between the two companies.

Recently, DeepOcean received a contract extension from Equinor for subsea IMR services under their existing frame agreement.

With the contract extension, DeepOcean will continue to provide IMR support through 2026 and into 2027, using dedicated IMR vessels and full subsea services.