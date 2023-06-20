DeepOcean executed the project flawlessly, completing it on schedule and within the allocated budget

DeepOcean helps increase production for operator client in the Danish North Sea. (Credit: DEEPOCEAN)

DeepOcean has successfully completed a crucial IRM project for an undisclosed operator client in the Danish Sector of the North Sea. This achievement marks a significant milestone for DeepOcean, showcasing the company’s expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional results.

This intervention project held immense importance for the client, as production in one of its fields had experienced a decline. DeepOcean’s role in the preparations for the workover of the well and the subsequent execution of the workover itself from the drilling rig on location had a direct impact on increasing production and securing the field’s longevity for the future.

DeepOcean executed the project flawlessly, completing it on schedule and within the allocated budget. The team’s dedication and proficiency ensured that the project progressed without any weather-related downtime, and there were no instances of non-productive time for vessels or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) throughout the project scope.

The successful outcome of the project garnered highly positive feedback from the client, who was particularly impressed with DeepOcean’s setup and the professionalism demonstrated by the vessel, crew, ROVs, and equipment. This commendation further strengthens DeepOcean’s position for future work opportunities. The client expressed a strong preference for engaging DeepOcean again for the inspection and survey scope, highlighting the superior quality and capabilities compared to its competitors.

“We are thrilled to have successfully completed this significant project for our valued client,” said Lee Robertson, project manager at DeepOcean. “The positive feedback we received is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the cutting-edge technology and equipment we employ. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the increased production and longevity of our client’s field, and we look forward to future collaborations with them and other valued clients.”

Source: Company Press Release