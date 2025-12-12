DeepOcean extends subsea IMR services contract with Equinor 

DeepOcean will coordinate these works from its Haugesund office in Norway, with additional support from its remote operations centre at Killingøy. Credit: DeepOcean.

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has received a contract extension from Equinor for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services under their existing frame agreement.

With the contract extension, DeepOcean will continue to provide IMR support through 2026 and into 2027, using dedicated IMR vessels and full subsea services.

The agreement also covers onshore engineering and project management services for several subsea operations.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

DeepOcean will coordinate these works from its Haugesund office in Norway, with additional support from its remote operations centre at Killingøy.

In November last year, the two companies signed an eight-year IMR services agreement across Equinor-operated assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and in Europe.

DeepOcean agreed to deploy specialist subsea engineers, a wide range of subsea tools, remote operations technology, and the Rem Ocean, a new IMR vessel chartered specifically for these activities.

DeepOcean Europe operation managing director Olaf Hansen said: “This award ensures continuity of IMR operations for Equinor until we take delivery of the environmentally friendly, next-generation newbuild IMR vessel, Rem Ocean, in 2027. The transition between vessels will now be seamless.

“Long-term relationships with our clients are at the heart of what we do. We are a trusted supplier because we continuously embrace new technology and strive to deliver more value tomorrow than we do today.

“Our enduring relationship with Equinor reflects our organisation’s commitment to these principles.”

Last month, DeepOcean secured a contract from Equinor to undertake subsea construction and installation works for the Snorre export and import gas project, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.

The company also secured a contract last month to deliver subsea construction and tie-in services for a field development on the UK Continental Shelf.