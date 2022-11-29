The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of subsea equipment, and subsea survey scopes in the North Sea region, until the end of 2026

DeepOcean awarded NOK 2 billion in subsea contracts. (Credit: Stephen Marrable from Pixabay)

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has been awarded substantial contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips and BP worth a total of NOK 2 billion.

The awards involve subsea IMR (inspection, maintenance and repair), subsea construction, removal and recycling of subsea equipment, and subsea survey scopes in the North Sea region, until the end of 2026.

“In recent years, future workload visibility has been limited in our industry. We are therefore pleased to see that the market is changing. A solid long-term order backlog will enable us to continue accelerating our ongoing technology initiatives, which are aimed at achieving more efficient work execution, greener operations, support the energy transition and our ambition to reduce cost level for operators in the ocean space,” says Rolf Ivar Sørdal, DeepOcean’s commercial director in Europe.

DeepOcean’s technology initiatives include the construction of DeepOcean’s unmanned surface vehicle (USV), use of subsea autonomous inspection drones (AID) as well as making the onshore Remote Operations Centre an integral part of DeepOcean and operators’ offshore operations.

Ramping up in 2022

So far in 2022, DeepOcean has employed close to 200 new colleagues, including young trainees and apprentices, skilled offshore workers and engineers to add to DeepOcean’s large in-house engineering team.

“Energy supply is of great importance, DeepOcean has a large fleet of very capable subsea vessels, and a highly talented workforce to support energy security and the green transition in the energy markets. We are delighted to receive these important awards from some of our key clients both in oil and gas markets and within offshore wind, says Olaf A.Hansen, managing director of DeepOcean’s operations in Europe.

DeepOcean is a world-leading ocean services provider, enabling energy transition and sustainable use of ocean resources. The company delivers subsea services within oil and gas, removal and recycling of subsea infrastructure, offshore renewables, exploration of marine minerals, and to other ocean-based industries.

