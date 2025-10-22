An illustration of a FlowHeat pipeline section. Credit: © 2025 Tenaris.

DeepOcean, along with TotalEnergies, Equinor, Aker BP, Tenaris and LS Cable & System, have partnered to launch a new subsea flowline heating technology, dubbed FlowHeat.

FlowHeat aims to reduce manufacturing and installation costs by up to 35% and carbon emissions by 30% by separating pipeline and heating installation processes.

Subsea tiebacks, which play a key role in offshore oil and gas production, present challenges in cold, deep-water environments, including wax and hydrate formation over long distances.

FlowHeat is said to address these challenges by allowing cable installation after the pipeline is laid, or within a reeled pipeline.

It is effective for distances up to 30km, potentially extending to 50km, and can operate in water depths of up to 3,000m.

The solution supports efficient heating installation using smaller remotely operated vehicles (ROV), contributing to a 30% reduction in carbon emissions.

It optimises pipeline use and enables the use of smaller vessels.

Initial trials showed successful cable installations over obstacles and long distances, combining high electrical efficiency with minimal topside power demand, according to DeepOcean’s press release.

DeepOcean technology director and project owner Andries Ferla said: “The patented design represents a breakthrough in subsea pipeline heating, offering significant cost savings, improved efficiency and environmental benefits.

“The key advantages include reduced topside weight, lower power consumption and less complex installation. The cable is also repairable and enables real-time monitoring via optical fibre.”

DeepOcean leads the project, with support from Tenaris, LS Cable & System, and industry operators TotalEnergies, Equinor and Aker BP, each contributing distinct expertise.

The Research Council of Norway has provided funding to facilitate a pilot test of FlowHeat, aiming to validate its performance in real-world conditions.

DeepOcean said that FlowHeat has a considerable market, both on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and other parts of the world.

The NCS has a strong demand for cost-effective flow assurance solutions.

Regions such as Brazil, the US, Africa and other deep-water markets are expected to see more than 300 potential electric heating projects by 2030.

TotalEnergies offshore solutions and technology research manager Florent Boemare said: “After a very important phase progressing from idea to proof-of-concept, TotalEnergies is very enthusiastic to enter in a full-scale validation with this group of highly skilled specialists, for qualification of the technology.

“Together, we believe we can unlock longer tiebacks and access remote reserves.”

In May this year, DeepOcean acquired complete ownership of Shelf Subsea, an independent subsea services company based in Australia.