In the first half of February, the commissioning of a photovoltaic park at the De Nora plant in Germany with an annual capacity of 1.3 GWh is one of the first steps in this strategy, which will involve three more company sites later this year

De Nora Industries aims for 8 GWh of installed capacity for the production of electricity from solar sources by 2025. (Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

Italian multinational listed on Euronext Milan, specialized in the electrochemical industry and leader in sustainable technologies and in the emerging green hydrogen industry – has initiated an ambitious global project to increase the generation of electricity from solar sources at its production sites. All De Nora sites are studying the feasibility of initiatives related to electricity production from renewable sources.

The development program plans to reach a total of 3.3 GWh of installed capacity at sites in Milan, Cologno Monzese, and Sorocaba in Brazil by 2023. With the involvement of 12 De Nora sites, the group aims by the end of 2025 to reach 8 GWh of electricity generated from solar sources each year.

This strategy is framed both in the current geopolitical context that undermines the supply of fossil fuels and in the broader horizon of the energy transition towards renewable sources by reducing the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG).

Industrie De Nora, also through this project, consolidates its role as an active player in the path of ecological transition by contributing with its own innovative solutions and making a concrete commitment to reduce emissions related to its production processes.

