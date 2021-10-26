The transaction is not subject to a financing condition

Dawson Geophysical announces merger agreement with Wilks Brothers, LLC. (Credit: John R Perry from Pixabay)

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) (“Dawson” or the “Company”) and Wilks Brothers, LLC (“Wilks”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which a subsidiary of Wilks will commence on or before November 1, 2021 a tender offer to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common shares for $2.34 per share in cash (the “Offer”). Subject to the closing of the Offer, the merger agreement also contemplates that Wilks will acquire any Dawson shares that are not tendered into the Offer at the same price per share through a second-step merger, which will be completed as soon as practicable following the closing of the Offer, subject to the approval of at least 80% of the outstanding Dawson shares.

Dawson Board of Directors Recommendation

The Board of Directors of the Company is recommending that the Company’s shareholders tender their shares in the Offer.

The Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of the Company’s financial advisor, Moelis & Company LLC, commenced an on-going review and analysis of the Company’s potential strategic alternatives in mid-2019. During this same period, Company management commenced efforts to scale the Company to match the declining demand for its seismic services. In reaching its decision to enter into the transaction with Wilks, the board has thoroughly considered the potential strategic options available to Dawson, the current and long term prospects for the Company and the sector in which it operates, including the lack of meaningful and sustainable demand for seismic services, as well as an ongoing skilled labor shortage required to meet any potential increase in demand. Management believes that the Company’s cash and other current assets will continue to decline even if the Company undertakes further right-sizing efforts relative to demand for the Company’s services. The board believes that this transaction presents all Dawson shareholders with an opportunity to achieve liquidity for their shares at the Offer price, is the most optimal path forward and is in the best interest of the shareholders.

The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen C. Jumper, said, “Given the limited trading liquidity in our stock, this transaction offers our shareholders compelling value for their shares and the ability to most efficiently realize that value. It also provides Dawson with financial flexibility otherwise not available in the challenging environment in which the Company is currently operating. Our ability to withstand the continued volatile markets is enhanced with this partnership. The Wilks’ entities have demonstrated a highly successful track-record and we believe they will be a strong, long-term partner for our employees and customers.”

Tender Offer and Merger

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. The tender offer will be subject to customary conditions, including the tender of at least 80% of the outstanding shares of the Company pursuant to the Offer, which will be open for at least 20 business days following commencement (subject to mandatory extensions in certain circumstances). The Company and Wilks may mutually agree to permit closing of the Offer if less than 80% of the outstanding shares of the Company are tendered. Subject to the closing of the Offer, the Merger Agreement also contemplates that Wilks will acquire any shares of Dawson that are not tendered into the Offer through a second-step merger, which will be completed as soon as practicable following the closing of the Offer and will require approval of at least 80% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Subject to the closing of the Offer, the parties expect to complete the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Moelis & Company LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Company and Baker Botts L.L.P. is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.

Source: Company Press Release