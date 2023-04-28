The Cygnus field continues to have one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UK Continental Shelf

Cygnus supports UK energy security with first gas from 11th well. (Credit: Neptune Energy)

Neptune Energy and its partner, Spirit Energy, today announced production has commenced from the 11th well at its operated Cygnus gas field in the southern North Sea, unlocking much-needed additional supplies and supporting UK energy independence.

The new well is expected to produce approximately 4,000 boepd, enough gas to heat approximately 200,000 UK homes. Together with the 10th well which started up earlier this year, the Cygnus facility is expected to produce enough gas per day to meet the needs of around 1.9 million UK households.

The Cygnus field continues to have one of the lowest carbon intensities on the UK Continental Shelf.

Neptune Energy’s UK Country Director, Alan Muirhead, said: “Cygnus plays an important role in supporting UK energy security and has the capacity to supply around 6% of the country’s gas demand.

“We’re taking steps to boost North Sea gas production which reduces the UK’s reliance on less secure and more carbon intensive supplies of imported energy, and also supports the government’s aim of achieving energy independence by 2040.”

Spirit Energy’s CEO, Neil McCulloch, added: “Continuing to secure reliable and responsible supplies of energy from the UK continental shelf has never been more important. Spirit Energy is delighted to welcome first gas from the joint venture’s most recent investment in Cygnus, as gas continues to be a key energy source in the transition towards Net Zero.”

The 10th and 11th wells were drilled by Borr Drilling’s Prospector 1 jack-up rig.

Source: Company Press Release