Focus shifts to development of flagship Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project in the Labrador Trough region of Canada

Cyclone Metals to divest non-core gold assets. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet for the sale of its non-core gold assets that include: 100% interest in the Nickol River Gold Project tenements in Western Australia (Nickol River Project) and the Longwood Range Gold Copper PGE Project, Mareburn Gold Project, Macraes South Gold Project, Drybread – Waikerikeri Gold Project, and Muirs Gold Project located on the North and South Islands of New Zealand (NZ Projects), to BVI registered company Moosh Moosh Limited (Moosh).

The Company has agreed to sell 100% interest in tenements E47/3176, L47/565, L47/686, L47/687, L47/688, L47/689, M47/087, M47/127, M47/401, M47/421, M47/435, M47/455, M47/577, P47/1524 and P47/1812, that comprise the Nickol River Project located in West Pilbara of Western Australia (Nickol River Project Sale).

In addition, the Company has agreed to sell 100% interest in tenements PP60700, PP60707, PP60708, PP60709, EP60663, EP60671, EP60692, PP60693, EP60694 and EP61013 (pending grant) located on the North and South Islands of New Zealand (NZ Projects Sale).

The Nickol River Projects and NZ Projects are considered non-core assets and their sale is a key step in the Company’s strategy to focus on developing its flagship 100% owned Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project (Block 103), located in the Labrador Trough region of Canada.

Paul Berend, CEO of Cyclone Metals, commented: “This sale of non-core assets illustrates our commitment to the development of our world class iron ore project Block 103; whilst ensuring that our investors retain exposure to the upside of these gold assets via a royalty stream and/or equity stake. Both Block 103 and these gold assets will benefit from a dedicated management team and Board.”

Source: Company Press Release