CWP signs landmark agreement to launch major new green hydrogen project in Djibouti. (Credit: ADIGUN AMPA on Unsplash)

CWP Global, a leading developer globally of massive-scale renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, is pleased to join the Government of the Republic of Djibouti in welcoming yesterday’s signing of landmark agreement to forge ahead with a new 10GW renewable energy and green hydrogen hub, located strategically on the Horn of Africa.

The project will make a major contribution to realize the African nation’s aspirations for cleaner and more secure energy supplies, create green jobs and value-add industries, and generate exports to fast-emerging markets for low-carbon fuels and industrial products.

Speaking the day after the MOU signing ceremony in Djibouti on Monday 5 December, CWP Global’s Chairman, Mark Crandall, said: “CWP is thrilled to have signed this agreement and to now have a clear action plan with the Government of Djibouti on an exciting new green power and hydrogen industry at the tip of the Horn of Africa.

My recent discussions with President H.E. Ismail Omar Guelleh, and our work so far with Minister for Energy in Charge of Natural Resources, H.E. Mr Yonis Ali Guedi and his team, have confirmed our alignment and shared vision for a pioneering 10GW renewable energy hub with the capacity to diversify Djibouti’s energy mix, provide secure potable water supplies to local communities, further develop local and regional agriculture, and open the door to emerging international markets for green hydrogen and derivatives, including green ammonia.

It is also critical to us that the project is aligned with Djibouti’s “Vision 2035” economic plan, which prioritizes closer cooperation with regional neighbors, including Ethiopia, where there is great scope for collaboration on green energy, and an opportunity to build a thriving new commercial hub at the mouth of the Red Sea.”

CWP Global’s CEO, Alex Hewitt added: “As we saw at COP27, momentum is building quickly on the African continent to pursue massive-scale renewables and green fuels. We’re very proud at CWP to be playing a major role in delivering this new phase of sustainable, zero-emissions economic growth in Africa. We intend to utilize our experience in developing a leading PtX portfolio over the last five years to move quickly and collaboratively in developing this project in Djibouti, a country blessed with outstanding natural resources and a highly strategic location.”

CWP’s portfolio of large-scale renewables and green hydrogen hubs has now grown to seven projects under development across three continents – in Africa, Australia and South America. This includes our flagship and newly-renamed 26GW Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH) in Western Australia, where bp recently took a 40.5% stake and assumed operatorship.

