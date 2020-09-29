Navarre and Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO, have completed a collaborative research project at the Stawell Corridor Gold Project in western Victoria

Navarre’s Stawell Corridor Gold Project in western Victoria. (Credit: Navarre Minerals Limited)

Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX: NML) (“Navarre” or “the Company”) is pleased to report that a collaborative research program with Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO Mineral Resources Division, has identified several new sites prospective for gold mineralisation along the flanks of the Irvine and Langi Logan basalts within Navarre’s 100%-owned Stawell Corridor Gold Project (Figure 1). These prospective areas will be subject to new drilling programs commencing later this week.

Funding of the research project was supported by a grant from the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science through the Innovation Connections scheme of the Entrepreneurs’ Programme, with the remaining funding provided by Navarre.

Navarre’s Managing Director, Mr Ian Holland, said today:

“Navarre is excited with the outcome from its collaboration with the CSIRO in cutting-edge, innovative research on our flagship Stawell Corridor Gold Project. Our Stawell Corridor Gold Project contains at least seven potential “Magdala” analogues in a 70km long tenement package south of and on-strike of Stawell’s 4Moz Magdala Gold Mine.

Magdala’s gold mineralisation is believed to have resulted from periods of high fluid flow during episodes of high strain.

The research has identified several new target areas prospective for gold mineralisation at our Irvine and Langi Logan basalt dome prospects which we are planning to drill test.”

The research project has successfully used the latest advanced technologies to identify broad areas of potential high fluid flow around the basalt dome structures within Navarre’s Stawell Corridor Gold Project.

The aim of the research was to reduce the search space by predicting areas of potential concealed gold mineralisation for direct drill testing.

Irvine Basalt Dome

Modelling of the Irvine basalt dome, using the compression directions responsible for the formation of the Magdala gold deposit, shows the highest fluid flow and most dilation occurs in four main areas around the flanks of the Irvine basalt dome: on moderately dipping sections of the east and west flanks; and on the north and south plunging ends of the basalt dome.

A modelled principal compression direction of SSE-NNW was found to be the most consistent orientation for mineralisation to form in the position of Resolution Lode, which is important given the geometry of the basalt is more constrained by drilling in this area. Resolution Lode occurs at the northern tapered end of the Irvine basalt dome.

Modelling under a range of compression directions, specifically E-W and SSE-NNW, is predicting an additional target on the western flank of the Irvine dome where there has been limited previous shallow drilling. This area will be investigated with a view to drill testing in the coming months.

Langi Logan Basalt Dome

Modelling of the basalt bodies in the Langi Logan area show that varying the basalt dome shape and its orientation can have a significant effect on the locations of increased dilation and fluid flow. Generally, the findings are similar for the Irvine basalt, where the plunging ends and moderately dipping flanks of the domes account for the areas of highest dilation most prospective for gold mineralisation. As the plunge of dome is normally north or south, SSE-NNW directed deformation allows for these areas to deform and dilate the most.

The northern end of the Langi Logan basalt dome and the northwest flank, specifically, will be targeted in an air-core drilling program planned to commence in early October. The NW flank of the Langi Logan North basalt dome is located under shallow cover and presents the earliest opportunity to test the CSIRO models.

The CSIRO research project was led by Dr Peter Schaubs, Team Leader (3D Structural Geology and Numerical Modelling) who is an accomplished structural geologist with intimate knowledge of Victorian gold deposits.

Navarre considers there is significant potential to apply computer simulation not only for high-grade gold mineralisation at depth at Irvine and Langi Logan but also for the five other basalt dome targets yet to be appraised within the Stawell Corridor Gold Project. This is another example of Navarre’s innovative approach in reducing the time and cost of exploration by minimising ground disturbance with smart geology and targeted drilling.

Innovation Connections is part of the Australian Government’s Department of Industry, Innovation and Science Entrepreneurs’ Programme aimed to drive business growth and competitiveness by supporting business improvement and research collaboration in targeted growth sectors. CSIRO has a history and track record of innovation working with the gold sector.

