Crossroads Gold’s Club Terrace licence covers historical goldfields in Victoria’s East Gippsland region. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Canadian gold exploration company Crossroads Gold has been granted a five-year exploration licence for its Club Terrace Project in East Gippsland, Victoria, Australia.

Resources Victoria awarded exploration licence EL008761 to Rox-Ex, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crossroads Gold, with the term running from 20 November 2026 to 19 November 2031.

The licence covers an area of 126km² along a 34km corridor across the Bemm and Club Terrace faults, approximately 420km east of Melbourne.

The zone includes four recognised goldfields, including Club Terrace, Poddy Creek, Lower Bemm River, and Boulder, within the corridor, where no previous gold exploration drilling has taken place.

Historical accounts indicate that the Boulder Gold Mine yielded 11,799oz of gold from 5,693t of material processed between 1898 and 1902, equating to around 64.5g/t.

However, production records are incomplete, and historical grades are not considered representative of remaining mineralisation.

The Club Terrace region forms part of the Lachlan Fold Belt and straddles geological features such as the Combienbar-Pheasant Creek Fault Zone and the Ordovician Pinnak Sandstone units.

Historical mining targeted quartz reefs, with documented evidence of free gold and sulphide minerals, including pyrite and arsenopyrite.

Crossroads Gold CEO and director Rex Motton said: “Club Terrace is a large, underexplored goldfield district, with a gold trend of more than 30km hosting multiple historic orogenic goldfields and no modern gold exploration drilling.

“The EL provides the scope and tenure for a regional-scale program. The area is almost entirely State Forest, apart from the small village of Club Terrace and a few nearby farms, and exploration will be conducted in consultation with the Forestry Department, landowners and the local community where appropriate.”

Crossroads Gold intends to begin exploration by digitising historical mine plans and aligning them with LiDAR surface mapping.

The company will also carry out reconnaissance geochemical sampling to generate targets for low impact exploration permit (LIEP) drilling, which requires an application before work can commence.

Initial sampling will focus on rock chips and soils around historic workings to assess mineralisation.

Field activities will depend on land access, regulatory notifications, and the necessary approvals.

The licence is also subject to area relinquishment regulations.