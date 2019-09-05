To be built in three stages, the Corpus Christi LNG Project in Texas will have a total capacity of 23mtpa from three main trains and up to seven midscale liquefaction trains

Image: Cheniere Energy takes delivery from Bechtel of the Train 2 at the Corpus Christi LNG Project. Photo: courtesy of Bechtel.

Cheniere Energy and Bechtel said that they has achieved substantial completion of the second train of the former’s $15bn (£12.26bn) Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project (Corpus Christi LNG Project) in Texas.

Commissioning of train 2 of the LNG export terminal in Corpus Christi has been completed, said Cheniere Energy. It follows the delivery of the first commissioning cargo from the LNG project in July.

The company expects to deliver the first commercial cargo from train 2 of the LNG terminal in May 2020 to Électricité de France, Iberdrola, Naturgy Energy Group, Pertamina (Persero), and Woodside Energy Trading Singapore under previously signed sale and purchase agreements (SPAs).

Cheniere Energy, in a statement, said: “With the achievement of Substantial Completion, financial results of LNG sales from Train 2 going forward will be reflected in the statement of operations of Cheniere and its applicable affiliates.”

Details of the Corpus Christi LNG Project

To be built in three stages, the Corpus Christi LNG Project will have a total capacity of 23mtpa. The first two trains comprise stage 1 of the LNG export terminal, the third train will mark the second stage, while a maximum of seven midscale liquefaction trains will be developed adjacent to the three main trains under the third stage.

The first train of the LNG project entered into service in March 2019.

Each of the three main liquefaction trains has a production capacity of nearly 4.5mtpa of LNG while the trains in the third stage of the Corpus Christi LNG Project will have a capacity of nearly 9.5mtpa.

Bechtel holds the design, construction and commissioning contract for the three main LNG trains of the Corpus Christi LNG Project, which are all based on the ConocoPhillips Optimized Cascade process. The company is also having a contract for Cheniere Energy’s other LNG project on the US Gulf Coast, which is the six-train Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project in Louisiana.

Cheniere Energy and Bechtel have achieved substantial completion on a total of seven liquefaction trains at the two liquefaction projects.

In June 2019, Cheniere Energy took a positive final investment decision (FID) on the installation of a sixth liquefaction train at the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project. In this connection, the company issued a full notice to proceed with construction on the sixth train to Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals.

Bechtel LNG general manager Darren Mort said: “These projects are improving access to energy for communities around the world and we are extremely proud to be able to support our customer’s operational and performance success on these projects.”