Corcel’s seismic acquisition activities within KON-16 include an upcoming 2D seismic programme. Credit: Valery Brozhinsky/Shutterstock.com.

UK-based exploration and production (E&P) company Corcel has secured approval to begin seismic acquisition activities within the KON-16 onshore block in Angola.

It is the final ministerial approval of the environmental impact assessment, which grants an environmental licence for seismic acquisition and exploration drilling.

Corcel, through its subsidiary Atlas Petroleum Exploration Worldwide, has signed a contract with B.G.P. Geophysical and BGP, China National Petroleum for seismic acquisition services within KON-16.

Corcel is set to begin seismic acquisition operations in the near future, including a 2D seismic programme.

BGP will acquire 326 line-kilometres (km) of 2D seismic data over KON-16.

The processing of this seismic data is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, with initial results expected in the second or third quarter of the same year.

Corcel plans to award the contract for seismic data processing by this year’s end.

Corcel COO Richard Lane said: “Receiving approval to conduct both seismic acquisition and exploration drilling activities within the KON-16 block is a major milestone for Corcel, setting us on the path to drilling a high-impact exploration well.

“We are also very excited to have signed the seismic acquisition contract with BGP – another major milestone, marking Corcel’s first significant operational activity as operator of the KON-16 block.

“The mobilisation of the seismic team and the imminent start of the seismic program signal the real start of on-the-ground operations.

“This is an important step for Corcel as we move from planning to execution, and we look forward to keeping shareholders updated as activity ramps up.”

Corcel said that the new seismic data will increase coverage in KON-16 by 227%, building on the existing 143 line-km of 2D data over the block.

The onshore Kwanza basin, where KON-16 is located, already has 2,589 line-km of 2D data acquired in 2010 and reprocessed in 2025.

The company said that the acquisition of additional 2D data will enhance subsurface imaging and prospect definition.

The seismic campaign aims to advance the asset to drill-ready status.

Corcel said the programme is designed to focus on specific prospects identified by its team, integrating legacy 1970s 2D data, reprocessed 2010 seismic data

It also integrates high-resolution gravity gradiometry data collected in 2024.

