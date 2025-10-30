Geologically, Kitimat is located within the Stikine terrane, which is renowned for its abundant porphyry copper-gold systems. Credit: Minakryn Ruslan/Shutterstock.com.

Copper Quest Exploration has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat copper-gold project in British Columbia, Canada.

The project is situated roughly 10km north-west of Kitimat and spans around 2,954 hectares (ha) within the Skeena mining division in the north-western region of British Columbia.

It is accessible throughout the year via logging and mineral exploration roads that lead from Kitimat.

The property boasts good infrastructure, located within 10km of tide-water, 1.5km of a rail line and 6km of high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines.

Geologically, it is located within the Stikine terrane, which is renowned for its abundant porphyry copper-gold systems.

The project site is underlain by Late Triassic volcanic rocks that have been intruded by Jurassic diorite and granodiorite bodies.

The main focus of the project, the Jeannette copper-gold (Cu-Au) zone, displays alteration and mineralisation interpreted as low-level intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal expressions of a more extensive Cu-Au porphyry system.

Exploration activities on the Kitimat property began in the late 1960s, with Decade Resources carrying out substantial historical work including 16 diamond drill-holes totalling 4,437.5m in the Jeannette Zone.

Notable drill results include Hole J-7, which shows 117.07m at 1.03 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold and 0.54% of copper, and Hole J-1 with 103.65m grading at 1g/t gold and 0.55% copper.

Under the agreement, Copper Quest has until 5 January 2026 to complete a due diligence assessment of the project.

Upon successful review, the company will issue two million common shares to the vendor, Bernie Kreft, on 6 January 2026, as full payment for the acquisition.

The project includes a 2.5% net smelter return royalty, with the option for the company to repurchase 40% of it for C$1m ($714,154).

Additionally, Copper Quest will maintain the right of first refusal for any transactions related to the sale of the remaining royalty interest.

CopperQuest CEO Brian Thurston commented: “The addition of the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project demonstrates Copper Quest’s continued effort to add shareholder value through the acquisition of critical mineral projects.

“This project is ideally located with exceptional infrastructure, in a proven geological belt known for hosting major copper-gold systems. The strong historical drill results from the Jeannette zone speak to the potential of a larger near-surface mineralised system. We look forward to advancing this asset as part of our growing copper-gold portfolio.”

The company intends to utilise AI analysis to combine both historical and modern exploration data, aiming to create a detailed geological and geophysical model for the Kitimat porphyry project and improve targeting precision.