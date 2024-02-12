Concurrent to the ramp up of copper production, the Company continues to actively drill targets around the processing plant aimed at expanding mine life and annual copper production.

Copper Production Commences at Kanmantoo Mine. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

Hillgrove achieves significant milestone with the production of first copper concentrate from the Kanmantoo mine following successful commissioning of the processing facility.

Plant commissioning and production of copper achieved within targeted timeframe of Q1 2024. Hillgrove is now positioned as one of the few pure play copper producers on the ASX with first revenues from sales of the copper concentrate to be received this week.

Commenting on the commencement of copper production, Hillgrove CEO and Managing Director, Lachlan Wallace said: “First copper production from the Kanmantoo underground operation, and the transition to cashflow generation, is a watershed moment for the Company. Over the next few months, the mine output and copper production are expected to ramp up as the planned additional work areas are established underground.

Completing this transition from explorer to producer makes Hillgrove Resources one of only a few copper producers on the ASX, and doing so in eight months highlights the Company’s capability to deliver on stated objectives. Operations will be bedded down at Kanmantoo as we ramp up to steady stage production, and our attention will turn to growing the business by converting future exploration and development opportunities.

The project is well positioned to take advantage of the anticipated growth in demand for copper as the world continues to decarbonise through electrification. To leverage our position as a copper producer into the future, we are actively seeking to grow both the mine life and the annual copper production profile through exploration, starting with our substantial 60-100 million tonne exploration target within in close proximity to the underutilised processing plant, including the recently discovered Kanmantoo Deeps target.”

The Kanmantoo Underground project is located approximately 55km from Adelaide. From 2010 to 2020 Hillgrove Resources operated a series of open pits, producing approximately 137k tonnes of copper and 55k ounces of gold.

In 2020 the Company commenced exploration and economic studies to evaluate the potential for an underground operation to be developed. In mid-2023 the underground commenced development with a single decline towards the base of one of the pits.

Primary ventilation and secondary egress were established in late 2023, followed by stoping and the growth of ore stockpiles. In early 2024, the processing plant was recommissioned, and copper production commenced, seeing the Company transition to a producer and cashflow generation. Over the next few months, additional work areas will be established as the underground development advances, which enables copper production to increase.

Source: Company Press Release