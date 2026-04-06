Drilling at the project is slated to commence shortly. Credit: Juan Enrique del Barrio/Shutterstock.com.

Athena Gold has announced the mobilisation of drilling contractors and equipment to its flagship Laird Lake project located in Red Lake Gold District, Ontario, Canada.

Drilling at the project is slated to commence shortly.

This marks the launch of a fully funded diamond drill programme, covering around 5,000m over ten holes.

The focus is on testing high-priority geophysical and geochemical anomalies that have been identified in the area.

The initial drill programme will utilise geochemical data, structural mapping, and historical SkyTEM magnetic and electromagnetic data to focus on newly identified mineralisation controls.

Reprocessed SkyTEM data has highlighted multi-kilometre stacked zones with low to medium conductance, corresponding to magnetic breaks and indicating potential sulphide-rich areas.

The drilling effort will examine various targets, including a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected by significant faults, which has not been previously drilled.

In the Balmer Assemblage, the programme targets key anomalies within the mafic and ultramafic formations that predominantly host the area’s gold deposits.

Meanwhile, the Confederation Assemblage will be tested for disseminated mineralisation, featuring the newly discovered Rigby showing from the recent fieldwork.

These conductive zones, aligning with interpreted structural intersections, are considered high-priority for gold exploration and may also host critical minerals.

Owing to the geological setting, which features the presence of mafic and ultramafic rocks, future drill cores will be analysed for copper, nickel, and platinum-group elements, along with conventional gold indicators.

Athena CEO Koby Kushner said: “Getting the drill turning at Laird Lake is a pivotal moment for our team. The fully funded programme follows almost two years of extensive data collection, including surface grab sampling, mapping, till geochemistry, and geophysical interpretation.

“We are finally taking our first shots on net, starting with these high conviction targets, with the goal of making the next grassroots discovery in Red Lake.”

Last month, Athena Gold concluded its acquisition of the Forester Gold Project by purchasing Last Bounty Gold based in Canada, which possesses full interests in the project.