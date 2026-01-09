The BESS facility features battery technology, comprising 110 battery skids provided by BYD. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

ContourGlobal has commissioned a battery energy storage system (BESS) in Bulgaria with a total capacity of 500 megawatt-hours (MWh).

Located in the Stara Zagora region, an important hub for industry and energy, the project’s commissioning ceremony featured ContourGlobal CEO Antonio Cammisecra, Bulgaria’s Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov, and the Deputy Mayor of Galabovo, Eng. Planen Barakova.

The event was also attended by local officials and representatives from the electricity sector.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The stand-alone 202MW BESS plant, developed by ContourGlobal, is now fully operational and actively engaged in both the day-ahead and intraday segments of the national electricity market.

It contributes to enhanced power dispatch, better balancing of electricity supply and demand, and smoother integration of renewable energy sources, while also strengthening overall grid stability and flexibility.

The ContourGlobal Maritsa BESS project received financing from the EU’S NextGenerationEU initiative via Bulgaria’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

This facility covers an area of 25,000m² within the perimeter of the Maritsa East 3 (ME3 TPP) coal-fired power plant, using the existing grid infrastructure to enable fast deployment and smooth integration into Bulgaria’s power system.

The two remaining active coal-fired units at ME3 TPP continue to supply electricity during peak demand periods, helping to safeguard the country’s energy security.

Cammisecra said: “The commercial operation of our 202MW/500MWh BESS plant represents a significant step forward for battery storage development in Bulgaria and underscores ContourGlobal’s ability to deliver large-scale storage solutions across different markets and technologies.

“We have built a sizeable presence in battery energy storage, with this project in Bulgaria representing a key contribution to our 3GWh [gigawatt-hour] portfolio of operating BESS projects.”

The BESS facility features battery technology, comprising 110 battery skids provided by BYD and 28 integrated power conversion system and transformer units.

These systems convert direct current from the batteries into alternating current, enabling connection to the grid.

Leveraging this experience, ContourGlobal is currently constructing a second 202MW BESS on the same site as part of phase two.

In January 2025, ContourGlobal acquired a 446 megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic portfolio in the US.