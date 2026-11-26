The deal was agreed in March 2026 and required under Constellation’s settlement with the US Department of Justice. Credit: Constellation.

Constellation Energy has concluded the divestiture of roughly 4.4GW of predominantly natural gas-fired plants in PJM to LS Power, fulfilling divestiture obligations tied to its acquisition of Calpine.

The assets, located across Delaware and Pennsylvania in the US, include the Bethlehem, York 1, York 2, Hay Road and Edge Moor facilities. All these plants have dual-fuel capability.

The deal was agreed in March 2026 and required under Constellation’s settlement with the US Department of Justice, as well as conditions set by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for PJM-region assets.

Constellation’s purchase of Calpine closed in January 2026, and the regulators mandated the divestitures as a condition of that transaction.

The acquisition expands LS Power’s presence in PJM, one of the largest wholesale electricity markets in the country.

Combined with other recent deals, the purchase will increase LS Power’s natural gas-fired generation capacity to approximately 11.5GW.

The other transactions include the completion in October 2026 of LS Power’s purchase of the 606MW Brazos Valley Energy Center in ERCOT, and its November 2026 agreement to buy six natural gas-fired plants totalling 4.9GW from NRG Energy.

Including hydro, solar, wind and battery storage assets, the total US generation portfolio of LS Power will exceed 19GW.

LS Power CEO Paul Segal said: “We see tremendous opportunity as broad electrification, AI development, data centre buildout, and industrial growth drive accelerating electricity demand.

“This acquisition expands our generation fleet in the country’s most important power markets and reflects our long-term confidence in the role reliable, dispatchable generation will play in supporting the next wave of investment, innovation, and economic growth.”

Santander acted as financial adviser to LS Power on the deal, while White & Case and Willkie Farr & Gallagher provided legal advice.

In August 2026, LS Power has reached a definitive agreement to purchase the Brazos Valley Energy Center, a 606MW natural gas-fired combined-cycle facility in Texas, US, from Constellation for $860m.