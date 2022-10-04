Complete Solaria is the result of a merger between two leading U.S. residential solar companies, Complete Solar and Solaria, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions

Complete Solaria to publicly list on NYSE through business combination with Freedom Acquisition. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a solar technology, services and financing company, and Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Complete Solaria becoming a publicly listed company. Upon the closing of the business combination, the Company is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “CSLR”.

Creating a New Standard for the Adoption of Solar

Complete Solaria is the result of a merger between two leading U.S. residential solar companies, Complete Solar and Solaria, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. The combination of these two companies would establish Complete Solaria as a full system operator with a compelling customer offering with best-in-class technology, financing, project fulfilment, and service, that will enable the Company to sell more product across more States in the United States. Complete Solaria is expected to offer packages of financing options for customers seeking to make the switch to a more energy-efficient existence.

Organic growth is projected to be strong, as Complete Solaria’s asset light model, secure supply network, and additional macro tailwinds from the Inflation Reduction Act (the “IRA”) support the Company’s strong investment and value creation profile.

Through the merger, Complete Solaria’s national geographic footprint is poised to expand materially, enabling it to capture additional national accounts, such as Starbucks. Complete Solaria will enlist and leverage its Solaria Pro Partners as builders and proxy license holders, in new markets across the U.S. As Complete Solaria is expected to be the only EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) company to control its own supply, these benefits are expected to result in greater security across the supply chain and provide additional margin gains for investors.

In addition, Complete Solaria will extend to the Solaria Pro Partners its program for customers wishing to finance their installations. This will allow for a one-stop shop facility through design, installation, and financing of a customer’s complete solar needs. This program is expected to boost partner sales, while driving lower monthly electricity costs for solar customers.

On a pro forma combined basis, Complete Solaria generated $80 million in revenue in 2020, which is projected to increase to over $120 million in 2022, and more than double to approximately $285 million in 2023, with the expectation of achieving breakeven EBITDA in the second half of 2023. Supported by the synergies underlying the merger of Complete Solar and Solaria, the Company is expected to experience significant profitable growth.

Will Anderson, CEO of Complete Solar, who will be CEO of Complete Solaria, commented, “Freedom recognizes our ability to scale rapidly both in the U.S. and internationally. Our business model will disrupt the solar industry as we provide the best solar products and services, while delivering the highest quality end-to-end experience to home and business owners and dramatically expanding customer access to solar. This transaction will help Complete Solar scale rapidly and meet the current demand we are seeing from our clients who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future. We expect the recent Inflation Reduction Act will further accelerate a global energy transition, and our company is well positioned to capture that growth.”

Tidjane Thiam, Chairman of Freedom, said “Complete Solaria is positioned to be a leader in the attractive U.S. solar market, which is poised for many years of strong growth. We have been impressed by Will and the combined Complete Solaria team, who have demonstrated strong execution capabilities and delivered excellent results in their respective companies. This gives us confidence in the future prospects of Complete Solaria. Freedom has a global leadership team and a global set of investors, which will ensure that Complete Solaria can achieve its objectives in the U.S. but also beyond, including in Europe where we believe the growth potential for residential and small business use of solar energy is enormous. This has only been made more obvious by the current energy crisis. We are thrilled that Complete Solaria and their investors have selected us as their partner and are highly confident this will be a successful venture for all stakeholders.”

Beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

The recently enacted IRA increases individual savings for homeowners that make clean energy transitions. Rebates, tax credits, electric vehicle (EV) promotions, and other initiatives outlined in the IRA lay the foundation for significant solar adoption in the U.S., furthering Complete Solaria’s expected growth initiatives and expansion opportunities, including:

Incentivizing clean energy adoption and efficiency upgrades in the U.S.;

Reducing energy bills;

Creating jobs in the renewables space; and

Creating infrastructure for EVs and clean transportation.

Strong Board and Corporate Governance

Complete Solaria will benefit from a strong Board of Directors, after the merger with Freedom, with board members who include:

T.J. Rodgers, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Rodgers previously served as CEO and Chairman of SunPower, having also led the turnaround of EnPhase.

Tidjane Thiam, Board Member. Mr. Thiam is currently the executive Chairman of Freedom, and previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential.

Steve Gomo, Board Member. Mr. Gomo currently serves on the Board of Micron, Nutanix and EnPhase Energy, and previously served as EVP and CFO of NetApp, and CFO of Gemplus.

Adam Gishen, Board Member. Mr. Gishen is currently the CEO of Freedom, and previously held senior executive roles at Credit Suisse, including Head of Investor Relations.

Transaction Overview

The business combination values Complete Solaria at an implied $553 million pro forma enterprise value, at a price of $10.00 per share, prior to any potential redemptions by Freedom’s public stockholders. The pro forma enterprise value implies 1.9x the Company’s projected 2023 revenue.

The business combination transaction is expected to provide gross proceeds of $376 million, prior to any potential redemptions and payment of transaction expenses, which includes $346 million of cash held in Freedom’s trust account and promissory notes from certain investors. T.J. Rodgers and sponsor shareholders of Freedom Tidjane Thiam, Edward Zeng and Adam Gishen have entered into a binding agreement to purchase $7 million of convertible promissory notes, demonstrating their commitment to the transaction and belief in the combined company’s ability to create long term value. In addition, potential exists for investments of up to $23 million from additional investors prior to the consummation of the proposed business combination of Complete Solaria with Freedom. All Complete Solaria shareholders will roll 100% of their equity holdings into the new combined company.

The business combination transactions between Complete Solaria and Freedom have been approved by the Boards of Directors of each of Complete Solar, Solaria and Freedom. The transaction will require the approval of the stockholders of Freedom and Complete Solaria, and is subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions stated in the definitive agreements and other customary closing conditions, including review by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The merger of Complete Solar and Solaria is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the business combination between Complete Solaria and Freedom is currently expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Advisors

Cooley is serving as legal advisor to Complete Solaria. Paul Hastings LLP is serving as legal advisor to Freedom. Duff and Phelps will provide a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Freedom in connection with the proposed business combination with Complete Solaria.

Source: Company Press Release