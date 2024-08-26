OMV announces gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea. (Credit: Clyde Thomas on Unsplash)

OMV (Norge) AS, operator of the PL 1194, completes the drilling operation in the Norwegian Sea targeting the “Haydn/Monn” exploration prospects. The well encountered gas with estimated recoverable volumes between 30 and 140 mn boe in total.

“By focusing on gas as a transition fuel, OMV invests in affordable energy solutions and contributes to a more sustainable energy mix. We aim to increase the share of gas in our production portfolio to 60 percent by 2030. A commercial discovery will further advance our diversification, while high grading our portfolio in Norway. Ultimately, today’s news further solidifies our position as a reliable gas supplier in Europe,” says Berislav Gašo, OMV Executive Vice President Energy.

The deepwater well in the Norwegian Sea is located 300 km west of the Norwegian mainland at a water depth of 1,064 meters. The gas discovery is approximately 65 kilometers from the existing infrastructure of the Polarled pipeline and the Aasta Hansteen field.

The license partners in PL1194 will further evaluate the discovery for a potential gas field development to the nearby infrastructure. Leveraging existing infrastructure, a subsea development to the Aasta Hansteen host platform will result in faster planning and execution with lower development costs, and a reduced carbon footprint.

“This discovery could unlock significant potential in the area and extend the life of the Aasta Hansteen gas hub, in which OMV already has a stake,” added Berislav Gašo.

The “Haydn/Monn” deepwater well was drilled with an excellent health, safety, security and environment performance by the Transocean Norge rig, a converted and certified low emission drilling unit. OMV (Norge) AS is the operator of PL 1194 with a 40 percent working interest. The partners are Vår Energi ASA (30 percent) and Inpex Idemitsu Norge AS (30 percent).