Location of existing and planned 2022 holes. (Credit: Lomiko Metals Inc.)

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received approvals from Quebec’s Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs (“MFFP”) to start with its infill and step-out exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

At this stage, Lomiko intends to keep building on the results of the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the La Loutre property, issued on July 29, 2021, and to do so with a focus on stakeholder engagement processes. As the Company’s vision is to develop its projects into production, it is taking early steps towards an eventual Pre-Feasibility Study. Lomiko intends to de-risk the La Loutre project and increase confidence in its mineral resource estimates as it further defines the quantity and quality of the resource via the exploration program which will also serve to test the extremities of the deposits.

The Company is also pleased to have added Anne L. Chabot as strategic advisor to management on our work with First Nations engagement, supported by Lee Arden Lewis as Independent Director of the Board. Ms. Chabot possesses over 25 years of experience working with Indigenous and non-Indigenous governments, agencies and community groups, including a number of prominent political organizations like the Assembly of First Nations and the Chiefs of Ontario. Importantly, she works directly with a number of First Nations communities advocating for their rights on land and resource development. She has developed a reputation for being trustworthy and reliable and for her ability to bring solutions to diverse perspectives. She is guided by the vision of her father, John Clarence Chabot, to bring prosperity and self reliance to First Nations, based on principles of mutual respect, trust, kindness and truth.

Lomiko’s strategic advisors also include Normand Champigny, CEO and Director of Quebec Precious Metals.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: “Our team is pleased to have received the requisite permits to start with the infill and extension drill program at the La Loutre graphite project. We also appreciate the ongoing engagement that is required with our communities as we move forward with this exploration program and the future studies of this project and so we are thrilled to work with Anne Chabot. We are eager to work in Quebec with our communities and First Nations, and implement our strategy and path forward as a people-first company and an operator of choice in the development of La Loutre and our other future projects.”

Ms. Labatte continued: “We are very encouraged by the recent news of major car manufacturers developing battery production capacities in Quebec and North America. We are working as a responsible environmental steward in the region and intend to become a meaningful and vital part of the supply chain, including the promotion of new-economy job prospects in the development of our project to be used in battery production for Quebec, Canadian, and North American solutions. The exploration program is funded entirely with Canadian flow through financing.”

Source: Company Press Release