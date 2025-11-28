Commercial operations begin at Sendai Port biomass power plant in Japan

The facility ranks as one of largest dedicated biomass power plants in the country. Credit: Sumitomo Corporation.

Sendai-ko Biomass Power GK has started commercial operations at the Sendai Port power plant, marking a major development for biomass power plant operations in Japan.

Located in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, the plant is operated by the company, a joint venture funded by Sumitomo Corporation, Tokyo Gas, Hokuriku Electric Power Company, and Sumitomo Corporation Tohoku.

The facility, with an output of 112MW, ranks as one of largest dedicated biomass power plants in the country.

The plant is projected to generate about 800,000MWh of electricity annually, which will be enough to power approximately 260,000 households each year.

This capacity will help provide a stable, long-term supply of renewable energy to the Tohoku region, supporting Japan’s efforts towards achieving carbon neutrality.

The plant utilises wood-based biomass fuels, including pellets and chips sourced from thinning timber, mill residues, and lower-grade wood produced during forest management.

All these biomass fuels are procured from forests certified by recognised forest certification programmes.

Specifically, Sumitomo Corporation manages fuel procurement, ensuring the proper use of forest resources and maintaining full traceability throughout the supply chain.

As part of its own climate strategy, Sumitomo Corporation is targeting to achieve carbon neutrality across all group business activities by 2050.

As of the end of March 2025, the company’s equity share of renewable power generation capacity reached roughly 2GW.

Guided by its management vision, ‘Compass 2030’, the Tokyo Gas Group has committed to pursue net zero.

In July this year, Sumitomo Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK, pledging to invest £7.5bn ($10bn) in the country’s infrastructure and renewable energy projects by 2035.