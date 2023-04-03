Thermal Power Station New Unit 2 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC)
Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 2, which JERA Co., Inc. (“JERA”) has been replacing through its subsidiary JERA Power Anegasaki G.K., has begun commercial operation on 1 April.
Thermal Power Station New Unit 2 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). Its generating capacity of approximately 650MW will contribute to a stable electricity supply. As a state-of-the-art power station featuring world-leading power generation efficiency, it mitigates environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions.
JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing aging equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO2 emissions.
Overview of the Thermal Power Station
|Unit No.
|Power output（MW）
|Power generation type
|Fuel
|Start of Operation
|New Unit 1
|Approximately 650
|GTCC
|LNG
|February 2023
|New Unit 2
|Approximately 650
|April 2023
|New Unit 3
|Approximately 650
|August 2023 (planned)
|Unit 5
|600
|Steam
|April 1977
|Unit 6
|600
|October 1979
Source: Company Press Release