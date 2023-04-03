Thermal Power Station New Unit 2 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC)

Commercial operation begins at Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 2. (Credit: JERA Co., Inc.)

Anegasaki Thermal Power Station New Unit 2, which JERA Co., Inc. (“JERA”) has been replacing through its subsidiary JERA Power Anegasaki G.K., has begun commercial operation on 1 April.

Thermal Power Station New Unit 2 is an LNG-fired power station that uses a gas turbine combined-cycle power generation system (GTCC). Its generating capacity of approximately 650MW will contribute to a stable electricity supply. As a state-of-the-art power station featuring world-leading power generation efficiency, it mitigates environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions.

JERA will continue to move steadily forward in replacing aging equipment with state-of-the-art power stations as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce CO2 emissions.

Overview of the Thermal Power Station

Unit No. Power output（MW） Power generation type Fuel Start of Operation New Unit 1 Approximately 650 GTCC LNG February 2023 New Unit 2 Approximately 650 April 2023 New Unit 3 Approximately 650 August 2023 (planned) Unit 5 600 Steam April 1977 Unit 6 600 October 1979

Source: Company Press Release