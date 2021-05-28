CMSC now rely upon a combination of beach well intake, smaller pumping station and greater renewable energy

Water intake design changes.

Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK, LSE: DNK) (Danakali, the Company) is pleased to announce that extensive test work has confirmed significant economic, construction, operational and environmental optimisations at the WITA using filtered sea water. This testwork has confirmed that filtered sea water is a reliable, unlimited and economic option in Colluli’s Sulphate of Potash (SOP) production process.

CMSC confirms it will now rely upon a combination of beach well intake, smaller pumping station and greater renewable energy to pump filtered sea water to the SOP processing plant at the Colluli mine site. (See Figure 1 & Video link: https://www.danakali.com.au/medias/project- videos).

The proposed new WITA boasts the following advantages:

· Has a materially smaller onshore and offshore footprint, significantly reducing the environmental impact particularly on the ocean flora and fauna

· Requires an estimated 75% less power reducing opex, fuel costs and CO2 emissions. Colluli investigating renewable energy, solar, wind and battery storage option at redesigned WITA

· Requires less capex for a smaller plant at Anfile Bay driving economic and environmental improvements and materially reducing sustaining capex required over the LOM

Testing in 2015 proved that SOP could be made from Colluli ore, but only at higher water rates with Reverse Osmosis fresh water. What was achieved with recent test work with Saskatchewan Research Council in 2021 demonstrates that high quality product only using seawater is assured.

Executive Chairman, Seamus Cornelius commented: “Using filtered seawater as an unlimited input in our production process is not only a world first, but also a long-term game changer. This will reduce capex, opex and sustaining capex over a very long time and have a massively positive environmental impact onshore and in the Red Sea for the 200 years Life of Mine. With the WITA redesign our energy requirements are materially reduced, bringing us closer to our Zero Carbon goals. I am extremely proud of our team in Canada who focused on developing and repeatedly testing the ore streams and other inputs to create the most operationally efficient and cost-effective SOP production method for Colluli which allows us to produce the required high quality and quantity of SOP for our offtake partners.”

