The Weizhou 11-4 project features a newly built unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform. Credit: CNOOC Limited.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has begun production at the Weizhou 11-4 oilfield adjustment and satellite fields project in the Beibu Gulf Basin, South China Sea.

Located in an average water depth of around 43m, the Weizhou 11-4 project leverages adjacent existing facilities.

It also features a newly built unmanned wellhead platform and a central processing platform, connected to an existing platform by a trestle bridge.

CNOOC plans to commission 35 development wells, comprising 28 production wells and seven water injection wells, at the project.

The company expects the project to reach plateau production of around 16,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2026, producing light crude oil.

CNOOC said it has adopted a coordinated development plan for the project, comprising three offshore processing centres and one onshore terminal to serve as a gathering and transportation hub.

This approach helps to release resource capacity and support a stable energy supply in the region, added the company.

CNOOC holds a 100% interest in the Weizhou 11-4 oilfield adjustment and satellite fields development project and is the operator.

In August this year, CNOOC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, signed two production sharing contracts with SKK Migas for exploration blocks in Indonesia.

The agreements will give CNOOC access to the Gaea and Gaea II blocks in the southern Papua Barat Province, near the Tangguh LNG project.

In September, CNOOC started production at the Wenchang 16-2 oilfield development project in the western Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea.

Located at a water depth of 150m, the Wenchang 16-2 project is set to achieve peak production of approximately 11,200boepd by 2027.