Shen'an pipeline is constructed and operated by Zhonglian Huarui Natural Gas Co., Ltd

CNOOC Limited announces the full line connection of Shen'an pipeline. (Credit: Daniel Case/Wikipedia.org)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announces today that Shenmu-Anping coalbed methane pipeline (the “Shen’an pipeline”) has been fully connected and is ready for operation.

Shen’an pipeline starts from Shenmu, Yulin City of Shanxi Province and ends at Anping County, Hengshui City of Hebei Province. The total length of the pipeline is approximately 623 kilometers, with a designed gas transmission capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per annum. With the pipeline putting into operation, it will effectively release the production capacity of upstream projects, help to maximize the resource value of the two unconventional natural gas production bases in the Qinshui Basin and the eastern edge of the Erdos Basin and strongly support the natural gas supply in North China. The pipeline will further enhance the Company’s capacity to ensure stable supply of clean energy, and contribute to the Company’s green and low-carbon transition.

Shen’an pipeline is currently the longest coalbed methane pipeline in China. The concepts of green development, safety, environmental protection and digital intelligence were actively implemented in the whole process of pipeline construction.

Shen’an pipeline is constructed and operated by Zhonglian Huarui Natural Gas Co., Ltd. As a joint venture partner, China United Coalbed Methane Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 51% interest in Zhonglian Huarui Natural Gas Co., Ltd. Huasheng Xinneng Gas Group Co., Ltd. holds the remaining 49% interest.

Source: Company Press Release