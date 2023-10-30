The main production facilities include 2 wellhead platforms

CNOOC announces Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 5/10 development project commences production. (Credit: Nico Franz from Pixabay)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Penglai 19-3 Oilfield Area 5/10 Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in south-central Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 30 meters. The main production facilities include 2 wellhead platforms. 130 development wells are planned to be commissioned, including 87 production wells and 43 water-injection wells. It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 29,800 barrels of crude oil per day in 2027.

CNOOC Limited holds 51% interest in this project and acts as the operator, while ConocoPhillips China holds the remaining 49% interest.

Source: Company Press Release