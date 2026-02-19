CleanChoice plans to acquire two solar projects from Geenex

The Sumac Project will produce 103.92MWdc, while Sweetleaf will generate 118.3MWdc upon completion. Credit: Nomad Pixel/Shutterstock.com.

CleanChoice Energy has announced plans to expand its solar energy generation capacity by acquiring two projects in North Carolina, US, from Geenex, a developer of utility-scale energy projects.

The acquisition, involving the Sumac Project in Bertie County and the Sweetleaf Project in Halifax County, will add 222.2MW-direct current (MWdc) to the company’s portfolio.

Geenex initiated the development of the Sumac and Sweetleaf projects in 2017.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Geenex CEO Emily Williams said: “These projects represent years of strategic development work designed to deliver reliable, high-capacity energy resources to the PJM grid.

“As electricity demand continues to accelerate, it is essential that well-sited, community-supported projects move efficiently from development into construction. We are proud to have advanced Sumac and Sweetleaf to this stage and to work with CleanChoice to help meet the region’s growing energy needs.”

This expansion will increase CleanChoice’s total generation capacity to 331.99MWdc, positioning it as a significant player in the south-east’s renewable energy landscape.

Currently, CleanChoice Energy operates a solar project in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, connected to the PJM electric grid. It is currently constructing additional projects in Kylertown, Pennsylvania, and in Washington and Rensselaer counties in New York.

The recent acquisition represents the company’s largest projects to date. Construction on the new North Carolina projects is scheduled to commence in early 2027, with interconnection targeted for 2028.

CleanChoice president Zoë Gamble said: “The Sumac and Sweetleaf projects represent a pivotal step in our evolution into a fully integrated clean energy company that builds, owns and delivers renewable power directly to customers.

“As electricity demand accelerates nationwide, we are investing in high-capacity solar infrastructure that strengthens grid reliability, expands domestic energy supply, and gives more households access to locally sourced, pollution-free power.”

Upon completion, the Sumac Project is expected to produce 103.92MWdc, while the Sweetleaf Project will generate 118.3MWdc.

Through these developments, CleanChoice aims to provide enough clean electricity to power approximately 130,000 homes annually.

As part of its commitment to community engagement and environmental stewardship, CleanChoice plans to invest $350,000 in local initiatives benefitting schools, food banks, scholarship programmes and more around the Sumac and Sweetleaf project areas.

The company highlights its adherence to ecovoltaics principles by incorporating environmentally considerate practices in its project design and construction.

Additionally, CleanChoice will collaborate with third-party environmental consultants to ensure protected habitats remain unaffected.