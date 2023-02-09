Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects

Location of Lithium381 Project showing nearby properties. (Credit: Clarity Metals Corp.)

Clarity Metals Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CMET, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G0) is pleased to report it has received the drilling permit previously announced on January 18, 2023 for the Lithium381 Property (the “Property”) located in Quebec adjacent to Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium Property.

The drilling permit specifies the location of 27 drilling pads focusing on a target interpreted from preliminary results produced by a recently completed IP/Resistivity survey which indicates a 1.5 km E-W oriented area of relative high resistivity values. Additional data obtained from a remote sensing survey and a triaxial magnetometer survey further refined the target. See figure 1 for an overview of the target area.

James Rogers CEO of Clarity comments: “We are continuing to progress rapidly with the evaluation of this target and are pleased to have received this permit which will enable drill testing on the Lithium381 Property.”

Clarity and Genius Metals Inc. are currently reviewing contractor’s proposals and support logistics to establish timing of a proposed drill program of up to 2000m.

The Property is located in Northern Quebec, Canada, approximately 3 km from the James Bay Road and the service station at KM381 which provides infrastructure to the local area.

The 21 mineral claims comprising the 1107 ha property are contiguous with Allkem Limited’s James Bay Lithium Property hosting a deposit with Indicated resources of 40.8 Mt @1.40% Li2O. The James Bay Lithium deposit is a lithium bearing pegmatite, which is slated to start construction in Q1 2023. (Source: Allkem Feasibility Study filed by Allkem on SEDAR on January 11, 2022). See Figure 2.

The Property has not previously been explored for lithium bearing pegmatites but is underlain primarily by amphibolite facies metasedimentary and minor metavolcanic rocks of the Lower Eastmain Group of the Eastmain Greenstone belt in the northeastern part of the Superior Province; the same host rocks of the adjacent James Bay Lithium Deposit.

Quebec has become a favourable jurisdiction for critical mineral exploration investment with its ‘2030 Plan for a Green Economy’ targeting a reduction in carbon emissions as well as its ‘Plan for Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals (2020-2025)’ which includes commitments to share financial risk and plans to improve infrastructure for projects in Northern Quebec.

Clarity recently entered into an option agreement to earn an undivided 50% right, title, ownership and beneficial interest of the Lithium381 Property from Genius Metals Inc., an arm’s length public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) (See Clarity news release of Dec 7, 2022).

Source: Company Press Release